February 22, 2018 / 1:05 PM / 2 days ago

Olympics-Complete medals table on day 13

2 分钟阅读

    Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on
day 13 in Pyeongchang.
     
Rank Country                     G  S  B  Total 
1.   Norway                      13 12 10 35    
2.   Germany                     13 7  5  25    
3.   Canada                      9  7  8  24    
4.   U.S.                        8  7  6  21    
5.   Netherlands                 7  6  4  17    
6.   Sweden                      5  5  0  10    
7.   France                      5  4  6  15    
8.   Austria                     5  2  6  13    
9.   South Korea                 4  4  3  11    
10.  Switzerland                 3  6  2  11    
11.  Japan                       3  5  3  11    
12.  Italy                       3  2  5  10    
13.  Belarus                     2  1  0  3     
14.  China                       1  6  2  9     
15.  Czech Republic              1  2  3  6     
16.  Slovakia                    1  2  0  3     
17.  Britain                     1  0  3  4     
18.  Poland                      1  0  1  2     
19.  Ukraine                     1  0  0  1     
19=. Hungary                     1  0  0  1     
21.  Olympic Athlete from Russia 0  4  8  12    
22.  Australia                   0  2  1  3     
23.  Slovenia                    0  1  0  1     
24.  Finland                     0  0  4  4     
25.  Spain                       0  0  2  2     
25=. New Zealand                 0  0  2  2     
27.  Latvia                      0  0  1  1     
27=. Liechtenstein               0  0  1  1     
27=. Kazakhstan                  0  0  1  1     
     Total                       87 85 87 259   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
