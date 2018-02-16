Olympics-Complete medals table on day seven

Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on day seven in PyeongChang. Rank Country G S B Total 1. Germany 9 2 4 15 2. Norway 6 8 5 19 3. Netherlands 6 5 2 13 4. U.S. 5 1 2 8 5. Canada 4 5 4 13 6. Sweden 4 2 0 6 7. France 3 2 2 7 8. Austria 3 1 4 8 9. Italy 2 1 3 6 10. South Korea 2 0 1 3 11. Switzerland 1 3 1 5 12. Belarus 1 0 0 1 13. Japan 0 4 3 7 14. China 0 3 1 4 15. Olympic Athlete from Russia 0 2 6 8 16. Czech Republic 0 2 2 4 17. Australia 0 2 1 3 18. Slovakia 0 2 0 2 19. Slovenia 0 1 0 1 20. Finland 0 0 3 3 21. Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 21=. Spain 0 0 1 1 21=. Britain 0 0 1 1 Total 46 46 47 139 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (Editing by Ed Osmond)