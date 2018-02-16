FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 1:18 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Olympics-Complete medals table on day seven

2 分钟阅读

    Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on
day seven in PyeongChang.
    
Rank Country                     G  S  B  Total 
1.   Germany                     9  2  4  15    
2.   Norway                      6  8  5  19    
3.   Netherlands                 6  5  2  13    
4.   U.S.                        5  1  2  8     
5.   Canada                      4  5  4  13    
6.   Sweden                      4  2  0  6     
7.   France                      3  2  2  7     
8.   Austria                     3  1  4  8     
9.   Italy                       2  1  3  6     
10.  South Korea                 2  0  1  3     
11.  Switzerland                 1  3  1  5     
12.  Belarus                     1  0  0  1     
13.  Japan                       0  4  3  7     
14.  China                       0  3  1  4     
15.  Olympic Athlete from Russia 0  2  6  8     
16.  Czech Republic              0  2  2  4     
17.  Australia                   0  2  1  3     
18.  Slovakia                    0  2  0  2     
19.  Slovenia                    0  1  0  1     
20.  Finland                     0  0  3  3     
21.  Kazakhstan                  0  0  1  1     
21=. Spain                       0  0  1  1     
21=. Britain                     0  0  1  1     
     Total                       46 46 47 139   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
