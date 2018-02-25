FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 3:08 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Complete medals table on day sixteen

2 分钟阅读

    Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on
day sixteen in PyeongChang: 
Rank Country                     G   S   B   Total 
1.   Norway                      14  14  11  39    
2.   Germany                     14  10  7   31    
3.   Canada                      11  8   10  29    
4.   U.S.                        9   8   6   23    
5.   Netherlands                 8   6   6   20    
6.   Sweden                      7   6   1   14    
7.   South Korea                 5   8   4   17    
8.   Switzerland                 5   6   4   15    
9.   France                      5   4   6   15    
10.  Austria                     5   3   6   14    
11.  Japan                       4   5   4   13    
12.  Italy                       3   2   5   10    
13.  Olympic Athlete from Russia 2   6   9   17    
14.  Czech Republic              2   2   3   7     
15.  Belarus                     2   1   0   3     
16.  China                       1   6   2   9     
17.  Slovakia                    1   2   0   3     
18.  Finland                     1   1   4   6     
19.  Britain                     1   0   4   5     
20.  Poland                      1   0   1   2     
21.  Ukraine                     1   0   0   1     
21=. Hungary                     1   0   0   1     
23.  Australia                   0   2   1   3     
24.  Slovenia                    0   1   1   2     
25.  Belgium                     0   1   0   1     
26.  New Zealand                 0   0   2   2     
26=. Spain                       0   0   2   2     
28.  Latvia                      0   0   1   1     
28=. Liechtenstein               0   0   1   1     
28=. Kazakhstan                  0   0   1   1     
     Total                       103 102 102 307   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze
