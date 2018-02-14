Olympics-High winds cause further delays in Nordic Combined

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Strong winds swirling around Pyeongchang caused further chaos as the Olympic Nordic combined event, already running 15 minutes late due to a delay in the ski jumping, was set back by another 15 minutes ahead of the cross-country skiing.

With the scheduled evening competition at the biathlon centre already postponed, organisers had hoped to get the combined event back on track but they were forced to push back the start to 6 p.m. local time (0900 GMT). (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)