February 14, 2018 / 5:13 AM / 2 days ago

Olmypics-Nordic Combined-Wind delays Nordic Combined start

Philip O'Connor

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The strong winds in Pyeongchang continued to cause havoc with the Olympic sports schedule on Wednesday, delaying the start of the Nordic Combined normal hill competition at the Alpensia resort.

Despite the top of the jump being protected by nets, the trial run for the ski jumping part of the competition was due to start at 1345 local time (0445 GMT), but that was pushed back by half an hour as organisers hoped the gusting winds would subside. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

