Kim Jong Un's sister to arrive in Incheon airport on Friday -S.Korea govt

SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will arrive at Incheon International Airport on Friday afternoon, becoming the first member of the North’s ruling family to visit the South since the end of the Korean War, the government in Seoul said.

Kim Yo Jong and other members of her entourage will arrive at 1:30 p.m. KST (0430 GMT) on Friday after leaving Pyongyang on a private jet, the Ministry of Unification said.

The ministry said earlier on Thursday Kim Yo Jong and other senior North Korean officials would visit South Korea for the opening of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics that begin formally on Friday. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)