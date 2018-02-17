Olympics-S.Korea province considers plan to host Asia games with N.Korea - Yonhap

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A South Korean province is considering a proposal to co-host the 2021 Asian Winter Games with North Korea in a bid to strengthen inter-Korean ties, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said on Saturday, quoting provincial governor Choi Moon-soon.

Gangwon province, which is hosting the 2018 Pyeonchang Olympics, also wants to find ways to use Olympic venues after the current Games finish, Choi was quoted as saying.

He said he would start mapping out details once the Games end and that the proposal would also utilise North Korea’s Masik ski resort, Yonhap reported. The proposal, if put forward, would need to approval from South Korea’s unification ministry.

The venue for the 2021 Asian winter Games has yet to be decided. (Reporting by Jane Chung and Soyoung Kim in PYEONGCHANG; Editing by Mark Bendeich)