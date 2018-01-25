N.Korean ice hockey players arrive in S.Korea for joint Olympics practice: Yonhap

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Fifteen North Korean hockey players crossed the border into South Korea on Thursday on their way to their first practice as part of a joint women’s Olympic team with South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The two Koreas agreed during rare talks to form a combined women’s ice hockey team to take part in next month’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and march together under a unified peninsula flag at the opening ceremony. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Paul Tait)