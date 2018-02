SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, will visit South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Friday, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said on Wednesday.

Pyongyang notified Seoul that Kim Yo Jong would be accompanying Kim Yong Nam, North Korea’s nominal head of state, along with two other senior officials, the ministry said. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Paul Tait)