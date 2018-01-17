FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#奥运新闻
January 17, 2018 / 6:16 AM / 2 days ago

North Korea to send 230-strong cheering squad to Olympics in South, says Seoul

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - North Korea will send around 230 people as a single cheering squad to the Winter Olympics in the South next month, South Korea’s unification ministry said in a statement after officials from the two Koreas held talks on Wednesday.

North and South Korea have been talking since last week regarding Pyongyang’s participation in the Olympics. The ministry said the two sides exchanged opinions on several issues, including the size of the North Korean athletics team, joint cultural events and use of the Masikryong ski report in North Korea. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below