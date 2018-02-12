EXCLUSIVE-Olympics-IOC boss to visit North Korea after winter Games - source

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 12 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will visit North Korea after the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as part of an agreement between the IOC and North and South Korea, a source within the Olympic movement told Reuters on Monday.

The source said the trip would be “sometime after the Olympic Games”, which are due to finish on Feb. 25.

North Korea agreed to participate in Pyeongchang after Games host South Korea and the IOC encouraged the reclusive, heavily sanctioned state to participate as a gesture of peace.

Athletes from North and South Korea, technically still at war, marched together at the Games opening ceremony and have fielded a unified women’s ice hockey team, the first time an inter-Korean team has competed at any Olympic Games.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been using the Games in his efforts to re-engage with the North and to pave the way for talks over the North’s weapons programme. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Bendeich)