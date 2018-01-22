FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 6:43 AM / 更新于 19 hours ago

S.Korea's Moon says Olympics should lead to nuclear talks with U.S.

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday more efforts should be made to ensure that inter-Korean discussions for next month’s Winter Olympics lead to talks between North Korea and the United States over the North’s weapons programmes.

South Korea is facing a “precious chance to open the door” for a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue and establishment of peace on the Korean peninsula, Moon said at a meeting of senior officials at the presidential Blue House. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Paul Tait)

