North Korea says again it's open to talks with U.S. -S.Korea's presidential office

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A senior North Korean official visiting the South for the Winter Olympics in South Korea said again that North Korea was open to talks with the United States, the South’s Yonhap news agency said, citing the presidential office.

During a meeting with South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong, Kim Yong Chol repeatedly expressed the North’s willingness for talks with the United States, saying the door was open for dialogue, the report said.

