Olympics-Norway aims for record 30 medals in Pyeongchang
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
2017年11月1日 / 下午3点23分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Olympics-Norway aims for record 30 medals in Pyeongchang

2 分钟阅读

OSLO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Norway is aiming to win a record 30 medals at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea and rank among the top three nations, Norway’s Olympic committee said on Wednesday.

The target surpasses the country’s current record of 26 medals, set in 1994 at Lillehammer, Norway, and equalled at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

Despite a population of just 5.2 million people, the Nordic country has often featured in the top three nations at the Winter Olympics, last ranking first at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City in the United States with 13 gold medals.

“This is the highest ambition we have ever had and we like it,” Tore Oevreboe, sports director of the Norwegian Olympics Committee, said in a statement on Wednesday, which marks 100 days before the start of the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

“If we are to be among the top three nations, history tells us that we probably need to win ten gold medals,” he added.

In the previous Olympic games in Sochi in 2014, only Russia won more medals than Norway with 33 medals in total. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen; Editing by Ken Ferris)

