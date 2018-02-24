FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 4:05 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Norway win 38th Pyeongchang medal to surpass U.S. record

Nick Mulvenney

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s Alpine skiing team won a bronze in the inaugural team event on Saturday to give the Scandinavian country 38 medals at the Pyeongchang Games, the most won by one nation at a single Winter Olympics.

The tally of 37 won by the United States at Vancouver in 2010 was the previous record but the victory over France by time differential in the ‘small’ final at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre allowed the Norwegians to surpass it.

Norway now has 13 golds, 14 silvers and 11 bronze medals at the Games. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O‘Brien)

