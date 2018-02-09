FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 12:54 PM / in a day

Olympics-Bare-chested Tongan flag-bearer wins Korean hearts

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tonga’s bare-chested flag-bearer for their one-man Winter Olympics team was given a warm reception by the crowd in sub-zero temperatures at the Opening Ceremony on Friday.

Cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua emerged from the tunnel covered in body oil and wearing a grass skirt, sandals and a huge smile as he led the Tongan delegation around the arena.

The 34-year-old Taufatofua also carried his country’s flag at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro where he competed in taekwondo.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond

