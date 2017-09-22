S.Korean Olympics organiser says closely monitoring geopolitical situation

SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s organising committee for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics said on Friday it is closely monitoring the current geopolitical situation, adding that safety and security are the top priorities.

France’s Winter Olympics team will not travel to the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea if its security cannot be guaranteed, French Sports Minister Laura Flessel said on Thursday, amid escalating North Korean tensions. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)