Olympics-Quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Games on day nine

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Following are some memorable quotes from the Pyeongchang Olympics on Sunday:

“Each person we see, we’re like, ‘Let me hug you’, because we know it’s not easy to get here and we know the things we had to do to get here. So any time we see another African country we embrace them.” - Nigerian bobsledder Akuoma Omeoga on the other African nations competing at the Winter Games

“Maybe if I got a nice tailwind in the second run and the other guys got a nice headwind, and something funky happens, maybe I have a hope and a prayer.” - U.S. skier Ted Ligety on whether he could challenge for a medal after a disappointing first run in the giant slalom

“For me it’s tough to grab when I have poles, so I never have them. I am not scared at all. I fly higher without them.” - Japan’s Taisei Yamamoto on being one of the few competitors to ski without poles

“Whenever I get more than one interview, that means I must have done pretty good. We know whenever we play Canada a win is a bonus. It’s going to be a joker in the pack that maybe the other teams don’t have.” - Swiss curler Peter de Cruz after the team’s round-robin win against Canada

”I‘m obviously pretty disappointed, but at the end of the day skiing put on the most amazing show today. I think we really showed how cool we all are and that’s the main thing... I can’t keep my eyes off the screen. It’s incredible. - British skier James Woods after finishing fourth in the slopestyle final

“Maybe I will fall, maybe I will land it. Right now my mindset is, ‘I am going to nail it’. I believe in myself and continue to visualise that jump. People would have probably told me, ‘You cannot do a triple axel, you are too old’ but here I am doing it.” - American figure skater Mirai Nagasu on doing the triple axel jump more often (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)