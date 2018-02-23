Olympics-Quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Games on day 14

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Following are some memorable quotes from the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday:

”I got my revenge on the Olympic Games... the first one I was really young, 17. At Sochi I was more a madame and I had a huge goal and I messed up. And now I came to Pyeongchang just to enjoy the Olympics because I hadn’t done before. - Switzerland’s Fanny Smith after winning a bronze medal in the ski cross event.

“I thought of today as my Dancing with the Stars audition, that’s what Adam Rippon told me to do. So I tried to smile as much as I could even though I popped the triple Axel.” - American Mirai Nagasu after her free skate programme.

“Skis were running. Everything felt dialled. We woke up this morning at 5am. Brit (Brittany Phelan) and I are morning people, so the alarm goes off and we’re like, ‘Good morning, let’s go, we’re at the Olympics, we’re here to race’.” - Canada’s Kelsey Serwa after winning the ski cross gold medal ahead of second-placed compatriot Phelan.

“I’d much rather do this than aerials... I guess it’s all a matter of what you’re comfortable with. There are consequences, especially on the big stage when everyone is going hard, but that’s what it is.” - Australia’s Anton Grimus on the risks involved in ski cross.

“I won. Honestly, my hands are shaking, because I haven’t understood yet that I am an Olympic champion.” - Russian figure skating gold medallist Alina Zagitova.

“I think it’s more the six-month journey that has made me tired rather than the 50-second race. It hasn’t really been a struggle, it’s just been a long season.” - Australian bobsledder Lucas Mata after the final training runs for the four-man event. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)