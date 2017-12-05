FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia bobsleigh federation chief "shocked" by IOC ban
2017年12月5日 / 晚上7点37分 / 更新于 19 小时前

Russia bobsleigh federation chief "shocked" by IOC ban

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russian bobsleigh federation president Alexander Zubkov said on Tuesday he was shocked by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decision to ban Russia from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

“I am simply shocked by what is happening and what happened and by Thomas Bach’s decision regarding our country and our athletes,” Zubkov told Reuters.

Zubkov was stripped last month of the two gold medals he won at the 2014 Sochi Games and banned from the Olympics for life over alleged doping violations.

He says he is innocent and has vowed to appeal the bans against Russian bobsledders at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Ken Ferris)

