January 23, 2018 / 9:20 AM / a day ago

Kremlin regrets Ahn out of Olympics in S.Korea

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Moscow said it regrets that Russian athletes Viktor Ahn, Anton Shipulin and Sergei Ustyugov are not considered eligible for the next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

“We have heard this saddening news in the media. If this decision has indeed been made, we regret to hear it. We hope for clarity in this situation,” Peskov said.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Katya Golbukova, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

