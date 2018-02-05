FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 10:26 AM / in a day

Olympics-Kremlin condemns IOC decision to ban cleared Russians from Olympics

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it sincerely regretted a decision by the International Olympic Committee not to allow Russian sports people cleared of doping allegations by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to take part in the forthcoming Olympic Games.

The IOC said earlier on Monday that 15 Russian athletes and coaches who had their lifetime bans overturned by world sport’s highest tribunal will not be invited to this month’s Pyeongchang Winter Games. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

