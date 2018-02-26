FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 6:25 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Russia could be reinstated to IOC in coming days -Russian IOC member

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A Russian member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday Russia could be reinstated to the IOC on Tuesday or Wednesday this week, the RIA news agency reported.

Shamil Tarpischev said a decision would be made after doping tests were completed for all the Russian athletes who competed at the Pyeongchang Games, RIA reported.

“Now they are waiting for the end of the skier and hockey player tests. If there are no problems, then a decision to reinstate the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee will be made automatically,” he said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

