Kremlin supports Russian athletes going to Winter Olympics
2017年12月12日 / 上午10点07分 / 2 天前

Kremlin supports Russian athletes going to Winter Olympics

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Kremlin supports Russian Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Russian athletes who have chosen to compete under neutral flag at 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) last week banned Russia from the Games, due to take place in Pyeongchang in February, for what it called “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system. It left the door open for clean athletes to compete as neutrals. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

