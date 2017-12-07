FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Russia's Mutko echoes Putin vow of support for 'neutrals'
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年12月7日 / 早上7点32分 / 更新于 1 天前

Olympics-Russia's Mutko echoes Putin vow of support for 'neutrals'

2 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who was banned for life from the Olympics this week, said Moscow would support Russian athletes who opt to compete at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as neutrals.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday banned the Russian team from the Games after evidence emerged of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of doping procedures but left the door open for Russians to compete as neutrals if they demonstrate they have a doping-free background.

“For us the athletes’ interests have always been the priority,” TASS news agency quoted Mutko as saying late on Wednesday.

“To participate in the Olympics is an athlete’s right. We will respect it and provide full-fledged support.”

Mutko’s comments came hours after President Vladimir Putin said Russia would not prevent its athletes from competing in South Korea as neutrals.

Mutko, who served as sports minister at the time of the 2014 Sochi Games, remained tight-lipped about the decision to ban him from the Olympics.

“I don’t want to assess the IOC’s decision made regarding me,” Mutko said. “It’s not the time to think of myself.”

Russian authorities have vehemently denied any state support for doping and pledged to cooperate with international sports authorities to counter the use of banned performance-enhancing drugs.

In the weeks ahead of Tuesday’s IOC decision, more than 20 Russian athletes who competed at the Sochi Games were handed Olympic life bans for having allegedly violated anti-doping rules.

The bans came as the result of an IOC investigation into allegations of state-backed doping among Russian competitors and sample tampering by laboratory and security officials at Sochi.

Russia’s athletics federation, Paralympic Committee and anti-doping agency RUSADA remain suspended over doping scandals. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by John O‘Brien)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below