Putin says Russian Olympic ban looks politically-motivated - Ifax
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
2017年12月6日 / 下午4点09分 / 更新于 1 天前

Putin says Russian Olympic ban looks politically-motivated - Ifax

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week to ban the Russian team from competing at next year’s Winter Olympics looked politically-motivated, the Interfax news agency reported.

“It all looks like an absolutely orchestrated and politically-motivated decision,” Interfax cited Putin as saying. “We see this. For me, there are no doubts about this.”

Putin said earlier on Wednesday there were many questions about the IOC’s decision, but that it would be up to every Russian sportsperson to decide if they participate as neutral competitors. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

