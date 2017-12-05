FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian state television will not broadcast Olympics without national team - Ifax
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
国际财经
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年12月5日 / 晚上6点57分 / 更新于 20 小时前

Russian state television will not broadcast Olympics without national team - Ifax

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russian state television holding VGTRK said on Tuesday it would not broadcast the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the absence of Russia’s national team, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia’s Olympic Committee (ROC) has been banned from the Pyeongchang Games after a prolonged doping scandal but some athletes will be allowed to compete under the tag of “Olympic Athlete of Russia.” (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below