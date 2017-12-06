FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Olympic ban part of broader attack on Russia
2017年12月6日 / 上午11点29分 / 1 天前

Russia says Olympic ban part of broader attack on Russia

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A decision by the International Olympic Committee to bar Russia’s team from next year’s Winter Olympics is part of a larger international campaign to pressure Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

She told a news conference that because attempts to isolate Russia economically and politically had failed, the focus of Russia’s adversaries had switched to sport instead. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

