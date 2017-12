MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The President of Russia’s Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov, said on Tuesday that Russian athletes will appeal the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ban from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), R-Sport news agency reported. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Ken Ferris)