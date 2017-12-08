FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian Olympic chief says competitions for Russians not going to Games needed - R-Sport
频道
专题
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
半岛局势
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
深度分析
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
December 8, 2017 / 11:49 AM / in a day

Russian Olympic chief says competitions for Russians not going to Games needed - R-Sport

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The president of Russia’s Olympic Committee said on Friday that competitions should be organised for the Russian athletes who decide not to compete at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, R-Sport news agency reported.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday banned Russia from the Pyeongchang Games after evidence emerged of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system but left the door open for clean athletes to compete as neutrals. (Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below