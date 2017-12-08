Russian Olympic chief says competitions for Russians not going to Games needed - R-Sport

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The president of Russia’s Olympic Committee said on Friday that competitions should be organised for the Russian athletes who decide not to compete at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, R-Sport news agency reported.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday banned Russia from the Pyeongchang Games after evidence emerged of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system but left the door open for clean athletes to compete as neutrals. (Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)