GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Korean crowd favourite Lee Seung-hoon stormed to Olympic gold in the men’s mass start race at the Gangneung Oval on Saturday with a perfectly timed breakaway on the final lap.

Lee finished 0.11 seconds ahead of Belgian skater Bart Swings in the final speed skating race of the Games, with Koen Verweij of the Netherlands winning the bronze medal. (Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Clare Fallon)