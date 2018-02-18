FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2018 / 11:52 AM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Olympics-Speed skating-S Koreans, Dutch reach men's team pursuit semis

1 分钟阅读

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hosts South Korea posted the fastest time in the quarter-finals of the men’s team pursuit at the Gangneung Oval on Sunday, ahead of the Netherlands, Norway and New Zealand.

All four teams progress to Wednesday’s semi-finals with their medal hopes intact. The two fastest teams after the semi-finals will race again for gold while the two slowest fight it out for the bronze medal.

Japan and Italy will race on Wednesday to decide classification for fifth and sixth positions, while Canada and the United States will face off for the last two positions.

Racing in the second quarter-final with Italy, the Korean trio of Chung Jaewon, Kim Min-seok and Lee Seung-hoon crossed the line in three minutes and 39.29 seconds. (Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

