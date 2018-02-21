FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
奥运新闻
February 21, 2018 / 1:28 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Olympics-Speed skating-Norway glide to gold in men's team pursuit

1 分钟阅读

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Norway skated to a stunning victory in the men’s team pursuit at the Gangneung Oval on Wednesday, winning gold ahead of hosts South Korea as defending champions the Netherlands wilted.

Beaten by Norway in the semi-finals, the Dutch fought off New Zealand for bronze as the Norwegians put on two immaculate displays of skating to claim their first medal in the event, which was introduced at the 2006 Games in Turin. (Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Ed Osmond)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below