FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
奥运新闻
February 16, 2018 / 2:57 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Skeleton-South Korea's "Iron Man" Yun gets gold

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Yun Sung-bin won gold in the men’s skeleton at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Friday to become the first athlete from outside Europe and North America to win an Olympic sliding medal.

Yun, who won the hosts’ second gold of the Games, finished 1.63 seconds ahead of Nikita Tregubov, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, while Briton Dom Parsons took bronze.

The 23-year-old Yun, who races in an Iron Man-style helmet and red racing suit, has emerged as a Winter Olympics favourite in the host country with crowds flocking to watch him compete. (Reporting by James Pearson)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below