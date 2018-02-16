Olympics-Skeleton-South Korea's "Iron Man" Yun gets gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Yun Sung-bin won gold in the men’s skeleton at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Friday to become the first athlete from outside Europe and North America to win an Olympic sliding medal.

Yun, who won the hosts’ second gold of the Games, finished 1.63 seconds ahead of Nikita Tregubov, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, while Briton Dom Parsons took bronze.

The 23-year-old Yun, who races in an Iron Man-style helmet and red racing suit, has emerged as a Winter Olympics favourite in the host country with crowds flocking to watch him compete. (Reporting by James Pearson)