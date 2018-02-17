Olympics-Skeleton-S.Korea's 'Iron Man' Yun wants to enjoy the moment

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 17 (Reuters) - South Korean’s skeleton winner Yun Sung-bin has said he just wants to enjoy the moment, instead of racing to the next move after he became Asia’s first medallist in the sport at the Pyeongchang Games.

The 23-year-old, dubbed as “Iron Man,” for his racing helmet looking strikingly like Marvel’s superhero character, clinched victory by finishing 1.63 seconds ahead of Nikita Tregubov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, on Friday.

“I felt good and I don’t want to think about my next 10 years, for now I want to enjoy this moment and take some rest,” Yun told reporters in Gangneung on Saturday.

Yun’s historic victory and impeccable results have earned him the moniker of “skeleton emperor,” by South Korean fans including South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“It made me think like I really made it but at the same time I thought this should not be the end,” Yun said when asked about how he felt after receiving a congratulatory message from the president.

Although Yun said he would not rush to the next move, certainly he was looking ahead.

”Why you are asking me about four years later already, it was over yesterday but I‘m not going to end here at Pyeongchang.

“Four years later, it will be the Beijing Olympics, this time I had some home advantage and I will have to think about how to race without it.”

Lee Yong, South Korea’s bobsleigh and skeleton head coach, also said he aims to have two medalists in men’s skeleton at the Beijing Olympics in 2022 after Kim Ji-soo finished sixth on Friday.

“Even if it may not be gold and silver medals at the Beijing Olympics, I can guarantee that two of South Korean athletes will stand at the podium.” (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)