Olympics-Ski jumping-Defending champion Stoch grabs lead on large hill

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Defending champion Kamil Stoch of Poland seized the first-round lead in the men’s large hill ski jump at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday with a margin of 3.4 points over Michael Hayboeck of Austria.

Jumping last out of 50 competitors, Stoch hurtled down the icy 142-metre ramp and took off at 90.1 km/h before flying through the air for 135 metres.

In a sport where points are calculated on the basis of distance, technique, wind speeds and the gate position from which the athletes choose to start, Stoch wound up with a score of 143.8 points.

Hayboeck was on 140.4 points despite recording a longer jump of 140 metres, with Germany’s Andreas Wellinger on 138.8 points and Norway’s Robert Johansson in fourth place on 138.3. Each athlete had one further jump to go. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Clare Lovell)