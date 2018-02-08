FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 5:15 AM / in 2 days

Olympics-Fire breaks out near Media Village

Ossian Shine

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Emergency services scrambled on Thursday to deal with a fire which broke out near the Winter Olympics Media Village.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising near Gangneung Olympic Park. Police said the fire came from a construction site behind a cafe.

An investigation into the cause of the fire, which caused an emergency alert to be sent to mobile phones in the region, is underway.

The 2018 Pyeongchang Games will run from Feb. 9-25.

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

