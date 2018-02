PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Nevin Galmarini held off the challenge of South Korea’s Lee Sang-ho to win gold in the men’s snowboard parallel giant slalom on Saturday.

Galmarini won by 0.43 seconds from local favourite Lee, who claimed his country’s first ever snowboarding medal.

Slovenia’s Zan Kosir won the bronze, defeating Sylvain Dufour of France in the small final. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by John O‘Brien)