PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 15 (Reuters) - France’s Pierre Vaultier retained his snowboard cross Winter Olympics gold medal following a dramatic final at Pyeongchang’s Phoenix Snow Park on Thursday.

Vaultier edged Australia’s Jarryd Hughes into second place, while Spain’s Regino Hernandez claimed bronze. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)