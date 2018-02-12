Olympics-Snowboarding-Strong winds cause havoc in slopestyle final

PYEONGCHANG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Strong cross-winds at Pyeongchang’s Phoenix Snow Park have played havoc during the first run of the women’s snowboard slopestyle final on Monday.

Only five of the 25 riders who attempted a run made it down the slope without a fall. Finland’s Sochi Olympic silver medallist Enni Rukajarvi and Austrian favourite Anna Gasser were among those to struggle.

The start of the final was delayed by over an hour because of the wind but, after qualification was cancelled entirely on Sunday due to the weather, organisers decided it could continue.

Sochi gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the United States leads after the first round with a score of 83.00 points, almost 10 more than Norway’s Silje Norendal.

All the athletes have a second run, with the best score from the two counting towards their final position.