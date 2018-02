SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Korea will begin a joint training programme at the Masikryong ski resort in North Korea on Wednesday as had been initially planned, the South’s Ministry of Unification said, with 45 South Korean athletes set to depart for a two-day trip.

The South Korean athletes will fly in a chartered plane at 0100 GMT on Wednesday to Kalma Airport, the ministry said in a mobile text.