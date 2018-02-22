FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 11:45 AM / 2 days ago

Olympics-Short track- Schulting wins gold in women's 1000 meters short track

1 分钟阅读

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won the 1,000 meter final in women’s Olympic short track speed skating on Thursday and Canada’s Kim Boutin took silver to capture her third medal of the Pyeongchang Games.

Italy’s Arianna Fontana won bronze in the race, which featured a dramatic wipe out by the two South Koreans in the final, Shim Sukhee and Choi Minjeong, as they rounded the second-to-last turn.

Shim was assessed a penalty for impeding. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

