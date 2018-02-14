FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
奥运新闻
February 14, 2018 / 3:47 AM / 2 days ago

Olympics-Swiss skiers' alternative games goes viral

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 14 (Reuters) - What do you do with your downtime at the Pyeongchang winter games? Ask a Swiss skier.

Videos of athletes hanging onto an escalator and using a trolley as a makeshift bobsleigh have gone viral since they were uploaded to the Swiss ski team's Instagram account (bit.ly/2nY2SQF).

In one video, a team member hangs onto the wrong side of the escalator as it climbs upward.

“After 20 years I still couldn’t figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?”, skier Fabian Bösch said in a caption posted with the video. (Reporting by Reuters Television, editing by Darren Schuettler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below