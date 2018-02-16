Olympics-Two Swiss freestyle skiers contract norovirus: Swiss team

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Two Swiss freestyle skiers have contracted the norovirus, the Swiss team said on Friday, becoming the first confirmed cases among athletes at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The International Olympic Committee said earlier on Friday the two skiers were not staying at the athletes village with the majority of the other competitors in South Korea.

The Games have been hit by an outbreak of the virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea but until Friday the athletic delegations had been unaffected.

More than 200 people have been confirmed to have contracted the norovirus, most of them security staff and Games personnel.