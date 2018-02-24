FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 7:16 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Finn Niskanen takes gold in 50km mass start

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Finland’s Iivo Niskanen made a lung-busting early break for victory and held off a furious challenge from Alexander Bolshunov to take the gold medal in a gruelling 50km mass start classic cross-country ski race, Finland’s first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games, on Saturday.

Bolshunov, representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia, took silver 18.7 seconds behind Niskanen, with fellow OAR racer Andrey Larkov beating Norway’s Martin Johnsrud Sundby to take bronze.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon

