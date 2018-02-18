FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2018 / 7:52 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Klaebo clinches majestic relay gold for Norway

1 分钟阅读

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo secured a majestic victory in the men’s 4x10km relay with a stunning late spurt as Norway won their fifth gold in eight cross-country skiing competitions at the Pyeongchang Games on Sunday.

The lead changed hands several times during a thrilling final lap as the Norwegian battled it out with Denis Spitsov, representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia who took silver 9.4 seconds behind, with France nabbing the bronze. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor; Editing by Clare Fallon)

