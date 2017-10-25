FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers step up efforts to counter ticket scalping
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年10月25日 / 下午5点16分 / 更新于 13 小时内

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers step up efforts to counter ticket scalping

2 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic organising committee is looking to counter ticket scalping amid concerns of massive buyouts and overpriced resales ahead of the event, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

The committee remains keen on introducing online tickets bearing personal information and a system where purchasers can sell tickets on at a fixed price.

With more than 10 million entry tickets expected to be issued, starting next year, the committee had also already asked the Japanese government and lawmakers for legislation to clamp down on scalpers.

“It will affect the Games’ reputation. We want to create a framework through which we can thoroughly crack down on people reselling tickets obviously for a profit,” an official of the organising committee was quoted as saying by Kyodo.

Ticket sales for the 2016 Rio Olympics were sluggish due to a scalping ring, which was uncovered by the police at the event.

Ireland’s former Olympic chief Patrick Hickey, among others, was indicted for involvement in the scandal.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below