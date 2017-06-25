FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Majority of French back Paris Olympic bid - poll
2017年6月25日

Majority of French back Paris Olympic bid - poll

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - Some 73 percent of people in France support Paris's bid to host the 2024 Olympics, a poll showed on Sunday.

Some 30 percent of those polled said they fully backed the idea while 43 percent said they were favourable towards it, while 26 percent opposed it, the poll said.

The Odoxa poll for RTL radio and online gaming group Winamax of 1,008 people was conducted on June 21-22.

Paris and U.S. rival Los Angeles are the only two cities bidding to stage the 2024 Olympics, and the French capital is running a series of events over the weekend to promote its bid.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron, in a show of support for the Paris bid, visited an outdoor tennis court set up on the Alexandre III bridge across the Seine and hit a few balls with the players. He even briefly sat in a wheelchair to play wheelchair tennis.

Macron also went to a floating boxing ring on the Seine river and exchanged a few friendly punches with a young boxer. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Jane Merriman)

