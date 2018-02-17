UPDATE 1-Olympics-Alpine Skiing-Women's super g results

Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic alpine skiing women's super g result in Pyeongchang on Saturday. Time 1. Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic) 1 minute 21.11 seconds 2. Anna Veith (Austria) 1:21.12 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 1:21.22 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1:21.23 5. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 1:21.27 6. Federica Brignone (Italy) 1:21.49 6. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 1:21.49 8. Cornelia Hutter (Austria) 1:21.54 9. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 1:21.57 10. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 1:21.62 11. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 1:21.65 12. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 1:21.88 13. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 1:22.00 14. Breezy Johnson (U.S.) 1:22.14 15. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 1:22.17 16. Alice McKennis (U.S.) 1:22.20 17. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 1:22.24 18. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 1:22.30 19. Romane Miradoli (France) 1:22.36 20. Jennifer Piot (France) 1:22.38 21. Tamara Tippler (Austria) 1:22.50 22. Tiffany Gauthier (France) 1:22.56 23. Valerie Grenier (Canada) 1:22.77 24. Lisa Hornblad (Sweden) 1:22.79 25. Marusa Ferk (Slovenia) 1:23.18 26. Maryna Gasienica Daniel (Poland) 1:23.21 27. Jasmine Flury (Switzerland) 1:23.30 28. Tessa Worley (France) 1:23.54 29. Candace Crawford (Canada) 1:23.69 30. Alexandra Coletti (Monaco) 1:24.01 31. Greta Small (Australia) 1:24.09 32. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 1:24.26 33. Katerina Paulathova (Czech Republic) 1:24.48 34. Tina Robnik (Slovenia) 1:24.49 35. Barbara Kantorova (Slovakia) 1:25.30 36. Ania Monica Caill (Romania) 1:25.74 37. Roni Remme (Canada) 1:25.90 38. Sabrina Simader (Kenya) 1:26.25 39. Noelle Barahona (Chile) 1:27.16 40. Kim Vanreusel (Belgium) 1:27.60 41. Sarah Schleper (Mexico) 1:27.93 42. Elvedina Muzaferija (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 1:27.97 43. Olha Knysh (Ukraine) 1:30.60 . Kira Weidle (Germany) DNF . Maria Shkanova (Belarus) DNS