Olympics-Australia Olympics media head ousted in restructuring
2017年9月1日 / 早上7点09分 / 1 个月前

Olympics-Australia Olympics media head ousted in restructuring

2 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian Olympic Committee media head Mike Tancred has left the organisation as part of a restructuring despite being cleared of allegations of bullying.

Chief Executive Matt Carroll said he was introducing a new post of Head of Public Affairs and Communications and that Tancred, the Director of Media and Communications, had departed on Wednesday after 18 years at the AOC.

Tancred stood down from his role and was severely reprimanded in April after allegations of bullying were made by Carroll’s predecessor Fiona de Jong.

An independent committee also investigated complaints from three former AOC staff members and a member of the public but Tancred was exonerated.

“Mike has worked tirelessly for the AOC and the athletes in the Australian Olympic Team since 1999,” said AOC supremo John Coates.

“He has strived to build and protect the Olympic brand particularly through his leadership and development of the AOC website and education programme.” (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

